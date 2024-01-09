BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trough of low pressure will drop down from the northern Pacific and bring another cold system with it. This will impact the Sierra Nevada mountains, the foothills and the Kern County mountains with low elevation snow.

After that trough exits the area, another ridge of high pressure will build, trapping the cold air. This will result in the Valley seeing sub-freezing temperatures again Thursday night into Friday morning. The probabilities for the rural areas of the valley to see 28 degree temperatures or lower is 70-85%.

By Saturday, another trough is expected to come through the area. However, this system will be warmer than the last, bringing snow levels down to 5,500 feet. This system will also be weaker and snowfall will be lighter than the Wednesday system. The probability for our mountain locations receiving 1 inch of snow or more is 20-30%, with a 43% chance at Tioga Pass.