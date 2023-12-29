BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Widespread precipitation is expected tonight through early Saturday evening in Kern County.

Kern County along with the Kern County Mountains will pick up between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall.

In addition to the precipitation, gusty winds are expected over the West Side Hills today through early Saturday morning with gusts between 35 and 55 miles per hour and local gusts above 45 miles per hour will be possible near the Grapevine today. The winds are expected to decrease on Saturday morning as the trough moves through our area.

Another low pressure system is expected off the California coast on New Years Eve and New Years Day which will bring chances of mainly mountain showers to our area.