BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high pressure ridging over California continues to build through today and tomorrow, bringing near normal temperatures throughout the San Joaquin Valley today for this time of year, with high 50s to low 60s expected.

This ridging will also bring dense fog chances to the valley tomorrow and tomorrow morning. Chances for dense fog rise to 50-60 percent for Tuesday morning, and spread southward to include areas north of Hanford as well.

As the ridging builds through the week, temperatures will rise. Wednesday will be the peak of this warmup, with many locations in the valley having a 30-80 percent chance of seeing 70 degrees as a high temperature. These temperatures are very warm for this time of year, around 10 degrees below normal, and are near record-breaking temperatures for certain cities within the forecast area.