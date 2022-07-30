Rain is arriving to Kern County Saturday, as isolated thunderstorms bring precipitation around the county. Much of it will come Saturday and Sunday nights, tapering off Monday.

Most of the rainfall will occur in the eastern portions of the county, as the Kern River Valley could see more than a third of an inch of rain by Monday. The desert could receive as much as .7″ in that time. Bakersfield is only expected to receive .08″ of rain.

A flash flood warning is in effect in parts of Lake Isabella until Sunday at 11:00 p.m.

Temperatures will drop off over the next several days, ending the prolonged heat wave.