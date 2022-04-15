BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some clouds around Kern County this morning but giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.

The area will warm up a bit with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s in the valley and upper 50s in the mountain areas Friday.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies early with a slight chance of a shower, but the county will see clear skies by the afternoon.

Easter Sunday is looking amazing, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a great holiday weekend and enjoy the amazing weather with your family and friends.