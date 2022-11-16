High pressure will continue to build over Kern County, and dry weather will persist for the next few days.

Mainly dry conditions are likely until at least the weekend, along with slightly below-average daytime high temperatures. Low temperatures will remain chilly in the San Joaquin Valley or near freezing in the coldest spots.

Meanwhile, expect locally gusty easterly winds to continue through this evening over the Kern County mountains and some of the ridgetops in the southern Sierra Nevada into Tulare County.