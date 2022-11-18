A brief cool down today, with temperatures running about 5-6 degrees cooler than yesterday due to a cold front passing through the area.

However, dry weather will prevail through the start of next week, with temperatures continuing to run below average for this time of year. By Thanksgiving, expect temperatures to run in the low 70’s due to a brief warm-up.

For the mountains and the Kern River Valley, near-freezing temperatures are expected each morning through the weekend. The air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 107.

Another gusty easterly wind event is possible in the Kern County mountains and desert Saturday.