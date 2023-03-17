Dry weather and light winds will continue through Saturday across Kern County. A weak disturbance will bring mainly light precipitation on Sunday then a much stronger storm system will impact the region Monday through Wednesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy precipitation and gusty winds are expected, with the brunt of the event happening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow levels are expected to drop below pass levels down to 3100 ft Wednesday morning.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 53.