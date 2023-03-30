A small funnel cloud was captured near Arvin this morning. Aside from that, skies looked brighter and dryer today just in time for the weekend.

The storm system that brought .44″ of rain to Bakersfield yesterday is now off to the southeast, heading toward Nevada and Arizona.

A dry weather pattern will dominate through at least early next week before another brief system impacts Kern County Monday and Tuesday.

Snow levels could drop as low as 2600′ in some areas. Air quality will remain good tomorrow with an AQI of 44.