Kern County will see dry conditions and some sunshine this Saturday before a chance of rain arrives late Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday.

Snow levels will start out around 6,000 feet Saturday evening and then lower to around 4,000 feet by Sunday afternoon.

Snow amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible from 4,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 18 inches from 6,000 to 8,000 feet, and 18 to 30 inches above 8,000 feet. Snow levels are expected to lower to the major pass levels in Kern County late Sunday night, so we’ll keep you updated.

Dry conditions return on Monday with frost and fog possible in the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday morning.

The air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 72.