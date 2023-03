Pleasant and dry conditions on this back to work Monday before another rain storm arrives in Kern County as early as tomorrow night.

By Thursday, the system could bring upwards of .50-.65 inches of rain for the Bakersfield area, along with snow in our local mountains as low as 4300 inches.

By Friday, the system should exit our region and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend.

Air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 50.