Dry and unseasonably warm conditions will continue across Kern County until Friday due to high pressure over the area. Expect temperatures to fall dramatically this weekend as low pressure brings cooler air and light precipitation to our mountains.

Also, a wind event is very likely especially Saturday afternoon, increasing the probability of blowing dust, and visibility issues for a big part of Kern County.

The forecast calls for only 66 degrees on Sunday. The last time we felt similar temperatures was back on May 10th of this year reaching 67 degrees.

Temps rebound back into the 70s by next week. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 115.