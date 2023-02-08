Dry conditions continue to prevail across Kern County through Friday as a high-pressure system remains overhead.

Tonight, look for patchy to dense fog during the night and into the morning for areas north of Bakersfield.

A Dense fog Advisory is active from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday.

A low-pressure system will come into the area from the northwest on Saturday, bringing slight rain chances for the valley.

There are also slight snow chances for the Sierra Nevada mountains, as well as I-5 and Highway 58 passes, where the snow levels could drop below 4,000 feet. We’ll keep you updated on the road conditions.

The air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 78, burning discouraged.