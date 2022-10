Dry and quiet weather will persist all across Kern County.

Expect seasonably cool nights and mild days through this Halloween, then a low-pressure system is expected to bring a chance of precipitation by late Tuesday with temperatures lowering to as much as 10 to 15 degrees below normal by the middle of the week.

Strong wind gusts are possible for our mountains and desert communities by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Air quality will remain moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 71.