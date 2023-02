Kern County started the work week with some lingering clouds and temperatures about 6 degrees below average.

Dry conditions will be on tap for the rest of the week due to a high-pressure system, which may allow for some patchy fog to develop across the valley floor.

Residents can expect temperatures to be near the 70s on Thursday and Friday, while overnight lows will remain chilly.

As for air quality, tomorrow will be moderate with an AQI of 53, so therefore burning is discouraged.