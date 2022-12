Expect some patchy fog with frosty nighttime temperatures for much of this week across Kern County. A Freeze Warning remains in place through Monday.

High temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

A dry weather pattern will continue over the next 7 days with just a few clouds drifting over the area by the weekend.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday with an AQI of 102. No burning is allowed unless you are registered.