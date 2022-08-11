It was another sunny summer day around Kern County today with temperatures reaching 97 degrees, only one degree below the average for this time of year.

Right now, we have a nice southwesterly flow and dry air will continue to push through the region as we head into the weekend. Triple digits are expected to make a return as soon as Sunday, and we’ll see another surge of monsoon moisture by early next week.

There’s a slight chance for some measurable precipitation towards the Kern County Mountains.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 101.