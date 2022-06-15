Temperatures will continue in the 90s in Kern County for at least one more day.

By Friday, a strong cold front will move across the region bringing cooler temps and gusty conditions for our mountains and desert communities. Daytime highs will drop to around 10 to 15 degrees below normal starting Friday.

Temperatures will remain much cooler than average Saturday before another warming trend resumes early next week with triple digits returning to the forecast by Wednesday. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.