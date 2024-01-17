BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While a majority of the storm remains over portions of the Central California Interior, mainly north of Kern County, light to moderate rain and snow has managed to fall so far this morning.

High-Res Ensemble places between a 50 to 70 percent chance of having visibility drop below one mile after 4 a.m. along the Highway 99 corridor north of Kern County where a majority of today’s precipitation will fall.

Areas from Delano to Bakersfield will see between a 30 to 10 percent chance of visibility below one mile, respectively. Friday morning will see a similar picture of fog across the San Joaquin Valley ahead of a significant storm headed for the West Coast this weekend.