Today will go in the history books as the hottest day ever recorded in Bakersfield for September, with a high of 115° it was so hot today that we broke two existing records.

The daily record of 111° degrees was set back in 1904, as well as the monthly of 112° degrees was set back in 1955.

The hottest day ever registered in Bakersfield is 118° Degrees, and we were not that far off.

Currently, we are on day 8 of heat wave number 4, and temperatures should remain above the triple-digit mark for at least three more days.

A cool down is expected this weekend, as well as a good chance for showers in our mountain and desert communities thanks to moisture from hurricane Kay.

The air quality will remain unhealthy for everyone tomorrow.

If it makes you feel any better, fall season starts in 16 days!