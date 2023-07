Kern County is going to get a short break from the excessive heat on Thursday as double-digit temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, even below average by the weekend.

Beginning Monday, temperatures will begin to increase and by the middle to the end of the week will be back in the triple digits with the arrival of heatwave number two.

Air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 80. Dry conditions will persist through next week and for the foreseeable future.