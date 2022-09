Kern County’s warm-up continues into the early part of this week. Expect mid-to-high 90s around the county tomorrow and Tuesday with very little moisture. Parts of the desert could see triple digit temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

A cooldown is expected after midweek — temperatures could dip into the upper 80s in the valley and the 70s in Tehachapi by Sunday. Air quality is expected to be very poor Monday with an AQI of 150 — borderline unhealthy for the general public.