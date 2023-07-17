BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With another day of dangerous heat expected across Kern today, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through this evening for the San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills, Sierra Foothills, the Kern River Valley and Tehachapi Mountains while a Heat Advisory remains in effect through this evening for the Sierra Nevada below 7000 feet.

Temperatures are expected to begin lowering on Tuesday and will lower even further on Wednesday as the large high shifts eastward.

However, maximum temperatures will remain in the triple digits across the San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills and Kern County Deserts, and are still likely to create a moderate risk for heat related illness for those sensitive to heat.