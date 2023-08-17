BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heat advisory continues today, with more summer sunshine and afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 105 for the valley and desert cities.

With air quality that’s still unhealthy for sensitive groups. However, we look to fall to the upper 90s tomorrow with the more seasonal mid-90s on tap for the weekend ahead as that high pressure system over the Four Corners region shifts east a bit.

We’re actively tracking Tropical Storm Hilary off the coast of Mexico, which for now has a forecast track that’s heading straight for Southern California by this weekend. So I’ll add a chance of rain to the forecast for Kern County late Saturday into Sunday, with the best chance to see tropical rain and the chance for isolated thunderstorms on Monday.