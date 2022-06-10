BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dangerous heat conditions today and Saturday as high temperatures climb 12 to 17 degrees above normal.

Cooling will begin Sunday with temperatures falling to a few degrees below normal by Monday.

Winds will increase on Sunday with gusty conditions across the San Joaquin Valley and strong gusts in the Kern County mountains and desert. High pressure will build back into the area by the end of next week with triple digits expected once again.

Be safe and try and try and stay cool on this Friday.