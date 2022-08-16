The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow.

An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from the record of 109 set back in 1906.

We cannot stress enough how important it is to take the heat seriously and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Isolated thunderstorms will continue to develop along the eastern part of the county during the evening hours tonight.

Heatwave # 3 might come to an end by the beginning of next week as a trough of low pressure out of the Pacific Northwest comes to the rescue and helps break down the ridge.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.