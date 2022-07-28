Smoke from the Oak Fire will continue to be the major story Thursday.

Temperatures will be increasing through Saturday due to the building ridge of high pressure overhead. Temperatures will start to dip slightly beginning Sunday because of an approaching trough over the Pacific Northwest, which helps to bring some fresh ocean air onshore. That will help to push out some lingering wildfire smoke, but it’s not necessarily “cooler” as we head into Monday, the first day of August.

There’s a slight chance of rain through Sunday across Kern County due to the approaching trough, but that moisture will be clashing with our heat, meaning most of that rain will evaporate. For now, I’ll call it a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the valley with a 30% chance in the mountains this weekend.