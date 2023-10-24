BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There will be rather strong wind gusts up to 50 mph expected in the Kern County mountain passes and desert locations during Wednesday afternoon and night.

Starting Thursday, a cooler system will establish itself over the region, causing temperatures to drop approximately 4 to 8 degrees below the average for Thursday and Friday. Subsequently, on Friday night and Saturday, another upper trough will traverse a comparable trajectory, with less moisture.

The cooling trend will persist throughout the Halloween weekend, and maximum temperatures on Saturday may be as much as 10 degrees below the average. Therefore, make the necessary preparations to embrace the cooler weather in the upcoming week.

Air quality moderate tomorrow.