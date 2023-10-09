BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cooling trend is expected today through Wednesday. High temperatures this afternoon will be around twenty degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid 70s, which is six to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.

An Eastern Pacific ridge of high pressure will move eastward over the coast of California Thursday. This ridge of high pressure will progress eastward into the Great Basin Friday. A warming trend is expected Thursday and Friday.