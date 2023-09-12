BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Our weather pattern is not expected to undergo significant changes for the remainder of this week.

The presence of a weak area of high pressure in northern California will continue to influence our sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s.

Expect fall-like temperatures next week due to a trough of low pressure projected to form off the coast during the upcoming weekend. As a result, temperatures in Kern County will decrease by approximately 10 degrees.

By next Tuesday, daytime temperatures will diminish to the mid-80s. This temperature change will coincide perfectly with the start of the Kern County Fair.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 100.