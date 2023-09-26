BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The influence of flow between an upper level trough and ridge, which has kept temperatures around normal for the time of year. This means mid 80s for the San Joaquin Valley.

This flow will continue over our area until the weekend, where the upper trough will dip down from Canada and bring cooler temperatures and increased precipitation chances. High temperatures are expected to drop around 10 degrees below normal, which would put the valley in the mid 70s for the weekend.

A slight warm up is expected to begin next Monday and continue through early next week, with the Valley seeing highs in the low 80`s.