BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting tomorrow, Kern County can expect a downward trend in temperatures as a disturbance approaches from the Pacific Ocean.

This cooling trend will persist into Thursday, with afternoon highs predicted to be a few degrees below the average.

However, over the weekend, high pressure in the upper atmosphere is expected to strengthen, leading to temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in the San Joaquin area by Sunday.

As for air quality, it will be moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 93.