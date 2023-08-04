BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While temperatures did manage to drop below seasonal normal values, temperatures will not reach normal values until Saturday.

At the same time, the breezy wind conditions will diminish as we lose the surface pressure gradient associated with the cooler air. While not the strongest ridge pattern over the West Coast, higher pressure will situate itself over the West as we return to triple digit conditions this weekend.

The mid-week period will see the best cooling of temperatures with temps near normal conditions of mid to upper 90s.