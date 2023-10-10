BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trough that moved through central Calif. yesterday and brought much cooler temperatures to our area has moved east of our area and is now over the Great Basin with a northwest flow behind it prevailing over our area and maintaining a cooler airmass and some high clouds.

This system will also provide for a period of strong wind gusts across the Kern County Deserts between this afternoon and Wednesday morning. Most noticeably across the Mojave Desert Slopes where gusts up to 55 mph are expected with blowing dust reducing visibility at times.

The cooling trend will continue behind the cold front on Wednesday with afternoon highs expected to be around 10 DEG F below normal. Latest NBM probabilistic guidance is indicating that nearly the entire San Joaquin Valley has a higher than 50 percent chance of maximum temperatures remaining below 75 DEG F on Wednesday.