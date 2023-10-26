BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cooling trend continues in Kern’s forecast with temperatures to exceed 73 degrees for Thursday and Friday, with maximum afternoon temperatures around 5 to 7 degrees below average.

In addition to the lower temperatures, lower levels will bring cloudier conditions to the southern areas of the central valley through

noon Thursday, but will clear for the afternoon.

Some cloud cover is expected to move in Friday morning as moisture continues from the west, though clearer conditions will be present again for the afternoon. Stronger winds are possible in the Mojave Desert Slopes this morning around 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45.