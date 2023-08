BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We hit 104 on Monday as we rounded out the month of July. We start out August with some upper 90’s in the Valley, with more cooking expected by Thursday and Friday.

If you have wanted the lower 90’s to return, they are coming. High pressure will build back into the area by Sunday and temperatures will rebound back near 103.

We could see a slight chance of thunderstorms near Tehachapi, Kern River Valley and the Eastern Desert later today.