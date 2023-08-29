BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looks like we have cooler weather coming our way.

For now, dry conditions will prevail with temperatures running a few degrees above what we are used to until Thursday.

By the weekend, we have a low-pressure system swooping in to cool things down. That means our afternoon highs will be several degrees below normal, and we might even see a few showers along the Sierra Nevada crest.

Now, towards the end of the week, things are going to get even cooler. A trough of low pressure is headed down south, bringing some much-needed relief from the heat.

We will also see a return of those afternoon showers and thunderstorm activities along the Sierra Nevada region. Temperatures during this time are expected to be more than 10 degrees below what we usually expect for this time of year. So, enjoy the cooler breeze.

Please keep an eye out for some gusty winds in our usual wind-prone areas, like the Mojave Desert slopes and desert regions. We might even have some advisory-level winds, so let’s stay safe and keep an eye on the forecast updates.