BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A relatively calm and quiet weather pattern is forecast over Central California this week.

A modest disturbance passing through California is allowing for some onshore flow and slightly cooler than normal temperatures to continue today.

This trend will change through the week as high pressure aloft builds over the desert southwest. Afternoon highs across the San Joaquin Valley to gradually trend upward through the week, with dry conditions expected.