A low-pressure system will bring much cooler temperatures tomorrow across Kern county, with many areas seeing a more than 10-degree drop from today into tomorrow.

This system will also bring small amounts of rain to northwest portions of the Sierras and foothills, with half an inch being the highest amount forecasted.

Snow is also expected with this system and mountain regions could see a couple to a few inches of snow. Much of this precipitation will fall Saturday through Saturday night and could linger into the early Sunday morning hours.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow, burning is discouraged.