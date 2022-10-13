We are right on track for cooler weather in Kern County this weekend with a noticeable cooling trend expected to last through at least Wednesday of next week.

Today, satellite and radar picked up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms near Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park, even a few drops reported earlier here in Bakersfield.

Unsettled weather is expected to return by Saturday with a brief opportunity for isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours for the desert areas of Kern County.

Cooler conditions are expected Sunday as an upper trough approaches the area.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 93.