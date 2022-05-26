We are headed into the long holiday weekend looking good in the weather department. The high-pressure system responsible for those triple digits is finally leaving us, and that is going to allow for a nice cooling trend to take over the region especially Sunday and Monday.

Temps are expected to be about 5 degrees below average on Memorial Day. Along with that cooling trend watch out for gusty winds in our mountains and desert communities starting Friday.

The latest data on the drought monitor shows parts of Kern County under exceptional drought, the worst possible category. Air quality tomorrow will remain unhealthy, and temps should be in the upper 80s.