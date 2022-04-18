BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today was the warmest day of the week with temps reaching 82 degrees, that is 6 degrees above the average.

Starting tomorrow we’ll begin to cool down before a strong storm system out of the gulf of Alaska dives down to Kern County on Thursday night, resulting in the possibility of rain. Accumulations could vary anywhere from .10-.40″ in some areas.

Gusty winds will continue to be an issue for the eastern part of the county tonight mostly in the Kern county desert with a wind advisory in place until Wednesday.