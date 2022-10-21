Sweater weather is around the corner! Today was another unseasonably warm day for Kern county with temperatures reaching 90 degrees this Friday.

Starting tomorrow, a low-pressure system will move through the Great Basin bringing much cooler weather through the weekend along with increased winds.

A high wind warning will go into effect tomorrow morning through Sunday for our mountains and desert communities.

Watch out for blowing dust, and visibility issues as winds pick up speed tomorrow afternoon.

Light showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly over the mountains and desert communities, along with high-elevation snowfall above 8,000-9,000 ft.

By early next week, a warming trend will take place before another low-pressure system is expected to arrive around midweek.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 93.