BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies but the temperatures will be a bit cooler in Kern County Thursday.

A weak trough is moving through the state bringing slightly cooler temperatures but leaving the sunny skies.

High pressure will build back into the area by the weekend, with temperatures in the valley nearing 75. The moutain areas will be breezy, but the winds should relax early Friday.

We are tracking another system early next week, but for now, it looks dry with just a few clouds drifting into the area.