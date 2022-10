A slight chance of thunderstorms will persist in the Kern County deserts and mountains tomorrow through the weekend.

The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of 89 tomorrow under sunny skies. Tehachapi will see a high of 81 along with a few clouds; some isolated showers are also possible. Desert communities should be in the low 90s.

Cooler and more seasonal conditions are on tap through the weekend and next week. Air quality moderate with an AQI of 100