We are in for cooler temperatures this weekend in Kern County.

It appears that a large area of low pressure is moving down from the Pacific Northwest, bringing the possibility of rain. The best chance for precipitation will be on Saturday morning, becoming spotty for the rest of the day.

Expect breezy conditions tomorrow in mountain locations and desert slopes, with winds gusting up to 45mph. However, before that, tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Enjoy the slightly warmer day before the significant cool down arrives. The 90s are set to return by midweek.

Lastly, let’s discuss air quality. On Friday, it is expected to be moderate with an AQI of 58. So, take care and stay safe!