Another warm and clear day for Kern County with temperatures reaching a high of 94 degrees, just slightly above the normal for this time of the year. Starting tomorrow, a major cool down is set to arrive just in time to celebrate all the cool Dads out there.

We have a big area of low pressure approaching northern California, it will shift to Kern County by Friday morning bringing in much cooler temps, increasing clouds, and gusty conditions for our mountains and desert communities. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected Friday through Sunday.

By Monday, high pressure rebuilds, and the first heat wave of the summer season is likely to arrive with triple digits settling in for at least 3 days in a row. Air quality will be good tomorrow.