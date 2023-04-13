An Eastern Pacific trough of low pressure will approach the west coast of the United States Monday. The tail end of this trough of low pressure will push through Central California Monday night and Tuesday.

Snow levels should fall to around 6,000 feet Monday night. Strong, gusty winds may return to the Kern County mountains and desert Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. A Wind Advisory may be required.

A cooling trend is expected Monday and Tuesday. Maximum temperatures Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon will be six to eight degrees below normal for this time of year.