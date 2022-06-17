BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see cooler conditions this Friday, with temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s for the next few days.

The mountains and the Kern River Valley will see a few morning clouds and afternoon sunshine along with breezy conditions, gust up to 30-40mph. Similar weather is expected through this Father’s Day weekend before a major warm up arrives from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Temps are expected to climb up into the triple digit mark for at least 3 days in row, which officially will make it the first heat wave of the Summer season. Air quality will remain good Friday.