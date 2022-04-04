BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today the county will see a slight cool down with temperatures in the 70s after weekend temperatures hit the 80s.

Kern County is expecting some high clouds to move in by afternoon.

Change is coming mid-week as a strong ridge of high pressure moves into California. We are looking at some record-breaking temperatures by Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in the Bakersfield area. Friday is also looking hot with a temp of 95 forecasted.

The weekend will be cooler as the ridge weakens and moves east of the area.

Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working outdoors in this heat.